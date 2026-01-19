Analytical Overview: Silynxcom Ltd (SYNX)’s Ratios Tell a Financial Story

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

As of close of business last night, Silynxcom Ltd’s stock clocked out at $1.08, down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $1.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57194.0 shares were traded. SYNX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SYNX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.56 and its Current Ratio is at 4.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SYNX now has a Market Capitalization of 7165152 and an Enterprise Value of 3968414. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.08. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.661 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.96.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SYNX is 0.32, which has changed by -0.7446809 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SYNX has reached a high of $4.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.03%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -31.59%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SYNX traded 112.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 108020 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 6.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.73M. Insiders hold about 58.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.91% stake in the company. Shares short for SYNX as of 1765756800 were 73873 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1763078400 on 31128. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 73873 and a Short% of Float of 2.3800000000000003.