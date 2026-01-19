Stock Market Recap: Gaxos.AI Inc (GXAI) Concludes at 1.13, a -0.88 Surge/Decline

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

After finishing at $1.14 in the prior trading day, Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ: GXAI) closed at $1.13, down -0.88%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 53394.0 shares were traded. GXAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GXAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 29.70 and its Current Ratio is at 29.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GXAI now has a Market Capitalization of 8049502 and an Enterprise Value of -5383987. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.755 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.204.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GXAI is 1.07, which has changed by -0.41752577 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GXAI has reached a high of $2.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -17.93%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 143.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 102100 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 7.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.50M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.64% stake in the company. Shares short for GXAI as of 1767139200 were 270190 with a Short Ratio of 1.88, compared to 1764288000 on 169456. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 270190 and a Short% of Float of 3.92.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.57. EPS for the following year is -$0.49, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.49 and -$0.49.