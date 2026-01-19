Upward Trajectory: Republic Power Group Ltd (RPGL) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.4

Kevin Freeman

Companies

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Republic Power Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RPGL) was $0.4 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $0.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. RPGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.439 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3963.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPGL now has a Market Capitalization of 6941735 and an Enterprise Value of 6137287. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.038 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.642.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPGL has reached a high of $5.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.26%.

Shares Statistics:

RPGL traded an average of 10.30M shares per day over the past three months and 675380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.14M. Shares short for RPGL as of 1767139200 were 2321026 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1764288000 on 66340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2321026 and a Short% of Float of 32.519999999999996.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.