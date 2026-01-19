Upward Trajectory: Republic Power Group Ltd (RPGL) Posts a Slidee%, Closing at $0.4

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The closing price of Republic Power Group Ltd (NASDAQ: RPGL) was $0.4 for the day, down -0.87% from the previous closing price of $0.4. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. RPGL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.439 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3963.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RPGL now has a Market Capitalization of 6941735 and an Enterprise Value of 6137287. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.038 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.642.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RPGL has reached a high of $5.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -42.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -58.26%.

Shares Statistics:

RPGL traded an average of 10.30M shares per day over the past three months and 675380 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 17.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.14M. Shares short for RPGL as of 1767139200 were 2321026 with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 1764288000 on 66340. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2321026 and a Short% of Float of 32.519999999999996.