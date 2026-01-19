Market Update: NL Industries, Inc (NL) Sees Negative Movement%, Closing at $5.91

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

In the latest session, NL Industries, Inc (NYSE: NL) closed at $5.91 down -5.59% from its previous closing price of $6.26. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.59 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.24 million shares were traded. NL stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.3758 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.5.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of NL Industries, Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.08 and its Current Ratio is at 4.96. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on May 25, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Underweight and sets its target price to $7 from $16 previously.

On November 15, 2017, Barclays reiterated its Underweight rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $7 to $14.

Barclays reiterated its Underweight rating for the stock on April 07, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $3 to $6.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 12 ’25 when Kramer Kevin B bought 6,500 shares for $7.14 per share. The transaction valued at 46,427 led to the insider holds 15,850 shares of the business.

Hanley Bryan A. bought 250 shares of NL for $1,695 on Mar 11 ’25. The Senior VP and Treasurer now owns 1,250 shares after completing the transaction at $6.78 per share. On Mar 11 ’25, another insider, Kramer Kevin B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,500 shares for $6.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,854 and bolstered with 9,350 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NL now has a Market Capitalization of 288778752 and an Enterprise Value of 205250752. As of this moment, NL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.85. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.291 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.432.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NL is 0.26, which has changed by -0.25753766 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NL has reached a high of $8.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.69%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.16%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, NL has traded an average of 40.22K shares per day and 111150 over the past ten days. A total of 48.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.31M. Insiders hold about 82.99% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.19% stake in the company. Shares short for NL as of 1767139200 were 97120 with a Short Ratio of 2.41, compared to 1764288000 on 103879. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 97120 and a Short% of Float of 1.17.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for NL is 0.35, from 0.35 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.05591054. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.2. The current Payout Ratio is 23.25% for NL, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-11-21 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-11-21. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 1988-12-23 when the company split stock in a 4:10 ratio.