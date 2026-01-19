Gaining Ground: Polypid Ltd (PYPD) Closes Lower at 4.37, Down -0.46

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

The price of Polypid Ltd (NASDAQ: PYPD) closed at $4.37 in the last session, down -0.46% from day before closing price of $4.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 56725.0 shares were traded. PYPD stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.585 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.356.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYPD’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.57 and its Current Ratio is at 2.57. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Roth Capital on June 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

On January 28, 2025, Rodman & Renshaw started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $13.Rodman & Renshaw initiated its Buy rating on January 28, 2025, with a $13 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYPD now has a Market Capitalization of 72694032 and an Enterprise Value of 58242032.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PYPD is 1.52, which has changed by 0.34461534 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PYPD has reached a high of $4.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.89%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.03%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYPD traded on average about 84.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 88460 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.74M. Insiders hold about 45.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.82% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPD as of 1767139200 were 68118 with a Short Ratio of 0.81, compared to 1764288000 on 36815. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 68118 and a Short% of Float of 0.5.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4.0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.98 and -$2.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.27, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$1.57.