Market Resilience: Urgent.ly Inc (ULY) Finishes Weak at 2.42, Down -7.63

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

Urgent.ly Inc (NASDAQ: ULY) closed the day trading at $2.42 down -7.63% from the previous closing price of $2.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97007.0 shares were traded. ULY stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.565 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Chardan Capital Markets on July 01, 2025, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On December 12, 2023, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 ’25 when Ben Volkow sold 1,457 shares for $4.06 per share. The transaction valued at 5,911 led to the insider holds 12,136 shares of the business.

Ben Volkow sold 800 shares of ULY for $3,023 on Sep 18 ’25. The Director now owns 13,593 shares after completing the transaction at $3.78 per share. On Sep 18 ’25, another insider, Ben Volkow, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,771 shares for $3.75 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ULY now has a Market Capitalization of 5302087 and an Enterprise Value of 60458088. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.04. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.473 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.343.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ULY is 1.03, which has changed by -0.5958584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ULY has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.94%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ULY traded about 510.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ULY traded about 278710 shares per day. A total of 2.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.95M. Insiders hold about 11.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.84% stake in the company. Shares short for ULY as of 1767139200 were 470398 with a Short Ratio of 0.92, compared to 1764288000 on 67910. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 470398 and a Short% of Float of 22.11.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$2.12, with high estimates of -$2.12 and low estimates of -$2.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$15.64 and -$15.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$15.74. EPS for the following year is -$4.15, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$1.73 and -$6.57.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $31.8M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $32.5M to a low estimate of $31.1M. As of. The current estimate, Urgent.ly Inc’s year-ago sales were $32.03MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.5M. There is a high estimate of $37.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $37.5M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ULY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $128.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $127M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $127.7M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $142.91MBased on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $151.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $154.1M and the low estimate is $149.7M.