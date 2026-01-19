Market Watch: Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT)’s Noteworthy Drop%, Closing at $6.47

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Sight Sciences Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.47, down -1.97% from its previous closing price of $6.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.31 million shares were traded. SGHT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.41.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SGHT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.93 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

On August 08, 2025, Lake Street Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $5.

On December 06, 2024, UBS started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.50.UBS initiated its Buy rating on December 06, 2024, with a $5.50 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 16 ’26 when Rodberg James bought 2,616 shares for $6.62 per share.

Badawi David bought 4,836 shares of SGHT for $32,001 on Jan 16 ’26. On Jan 16 ’26, another insider, Badawi Paul, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 22,362 shares for $6.62 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SGHT now has a Market Capitalization of 342080096 and an Enterprise Value of 290392096. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.818 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.913.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SGHT is 2.40, which has changed by 1.2387543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SGHT has reached a high of $9.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -15.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 39.02%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SGHT traded 278.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 297030 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 52.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.40M. Insiders hold about 46.28% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.04% stake in the company. Shares short for SGHT as of 1767139200 were 983257 with a Short Ratio of 3.52, compared to 1764288000 on 949316. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 983257 and a Short% of Float of 2.56.

Earnings Estimates

At present, 5.0 analysts are actively evaluating the performance of Sight Sciences Inc (SGHT) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.18, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.5 and -$0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.76. EPS for the following year is -$0.6, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.34 and -$0.74.

Revenue Estimates

In. The current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $20.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $20.4M to a low estimate of $20.3M. As of. The current estimate, Sight Sciences Inc’s year-ago sales were $19.07MFor the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $19.3M. There is a high estimate of $20.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18.6M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SGHT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $77.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $77.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $77.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $79.87MBased on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $86.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.22M and the low estimate is $83.3M.