Closing Strong: Axe Compute Inc (AGPU) Ends at $6.43, Down -9.18 from Last Close

Kevin Freeman

Earnings

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $7.08 in the prior trading day, Axe Compute Inc (NASDAQ: AGPU) closed at $6.43, down -9.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.43 million shares were traded. AGPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8284.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGPU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGPU now has a Market Capitalization of 21820314 and an Enterprise Value of 23531260. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.138 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.179.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGPU is 1.42, which has changed by -0.6624672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGPU has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 109.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456250 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.11M. Insiders hold about 96.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.67% stake in the company. Shares short for AGPU as of 1767139200 were 89420 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1764288000 on 68791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 89420 and a Short% of Float of 3.0199999.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.