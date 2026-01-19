Closing Strong: Axe Compute Inc (AGPU) Ends at $6.43, Down -9.18 from Last Close

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

After finishing at $7.08 in the prior trading day, Axe Compute Inc (NASDAQ: AGPU) closed at $6.43, down -9.18%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$9.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.43 million shares were traded. AGPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.39 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.8284.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AGPU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.01 and its Current Ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on August 19, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGPU now has a Market Capitalization of 21820314 and an Enterprise Value of 23531260. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 29.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 14.138 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.179.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGPU is 1.42, which has changed by -0.6624672 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGPU has reached a high of $39.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.14%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -45.34%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 109.29K shares per day over the past 3-months and 456250 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 0.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.11M. Insiders hold about 96.61% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.67% stake in the company. Shares short for AGPU as of 1767139200 were 89420 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1764288000 on 68791. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 89420 and a Short% of Float of 3.0199999.