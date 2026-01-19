Market Recap: Twin Hospitality Group Inc (TWNP)’s Negative Momentum%, Closing at $0.56

The closing price of Twin Hospitality Group Inc (NASDAQ: TWNP) was $0.56 for the day, down -7.06% from the previous closing price of $0.6. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.06 from its previous closing price. On the day, 76307.0 shares were traded. TWNP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.555.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWNP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.06 and its Current Ratio is at 0.06.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Boerema Kim Allen bought 4,200 shares for $3.70 per share. The transaction valued at 15,558 led to the insider holds 4,200 shares of the business.

Fat Brands, Inc bought 7,139,667 shares of TWNP for $31,200,345 on Jun 04 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 51,778,412 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWNP now has a Market Capitalization of 32125410 and an Enterprise Value of 585100416. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.702 whereas that against EBITDA is -113.48.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TWNP is 2.22, which has changed by -0.9688889 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TWNP has reached a high of $22.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -66.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -85.65%.

Shares Statistics:

TWNP traded an average of 557.04K shares per day over the past three months and 137040 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 57.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.62M. Insiders hold about 95.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.27% stake in the company. Shares short for TWNP as of 1767139200 were 460544 with a Short Ratio of 0.83, compared to 1764288000 on 204261. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 460544 and a Short% of Float of 17.57.

Earnings Estimates

Twin Hospitality Group Inc (TWNP) is currently under the scrutiny of 1 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.02, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.2, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.2 and -$0.2.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $102M. There is a high estimate of $102M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $102M. A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWNP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $336.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $336.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $336.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $353.8MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $408.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408.5M and the low estimate is $408.5M.

