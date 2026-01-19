Daily Progress: Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) Drop -1.42%, Closing at $15.29

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

In the latest session, Central Puerto ADR (NYSE: CEPU) closed at $15.29 down -1.42% from its previous closing price of $15.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.3 million shares were traded. CEPU stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Central Puerto ADR’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.96 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 93.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.29 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 27 ’25 when Plusener S.A. bought 3,835,445 shares for $0.99 per share.

Plusener S.A. bought 7,600,000 shares of CEPU for $9,108,495 on Jul 02 ’25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CEPU now has a Market Capitalization of 2430192128 and an Enterprise Value of 298781376512. As of this moment, Central’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.34. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.33. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.359 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.923.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CEPU is 1.13, which has changed by 0.081329584 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CEPU has reached a high of $18.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.43. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -5.00%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.70%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CEPU has traded an average of 380.32K shares per day and 276260 over the past ten days. A total of 151.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 151.34M. Shares short for CEPU as of 1767139200 were 311829 with a Short Ratio of 0.82, compared to 1764288000 on 209166. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 311829 and a Short% of Float of 0.27.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Central Puerto ADR (CEPU) is currently in the spotlight, with 1.0 analysts actively rating and assessing its market standing. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.77 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.77. EPS for the following year is $1.79, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $1.79 and $1.79.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $268.98B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $268.98B to a low estimate of $268.98B. As of. The current estimate, Central Puerto ADR’s year-ago sales were $173.15B

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CEPU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.14T, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.14T, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.14T. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $738.17BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19T in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.23T and the low estimate is $1.17T.