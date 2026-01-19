Market Highlights: Nixxy Inc (NIXX) Ends on a Low Note at 0.9

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

The price of Nixxy Inc (NASDAQ: NIXX) closed at $0.9 in the last session, down -2.03% from day before closing price of $0.92. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.16 million shares were traded. NIXX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9298 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8861.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at NIXX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.23 and its Current Ratio is at 0.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 09, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when Sohn Evan bought 13,190 shares for $1.07 per share.

Jennings Miles L bought 16,598 shares of NIXX for $18,113 on Dec 23 ’25. On Sep 23 ’25, another insider, Jennings Miles L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 49,782 shares for $1.58 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NIXX now has a Market Capitalization of 22300954 and an Enterprise Value of 22542444. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.481 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.132.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for NIXX is 1.19, which has changed by -0.802967 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, NIXX has reached a high of $5.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.97%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -43.99%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, NIXX traded on average about 534.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 518770 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 24.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.36M. Insiders hold about 10.12% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.87% stake in the company. Shares short for NIXX as of 1767139200 were 836849 with a Short Ratio of 1.57, compared to 1764288000 on 664618. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 836849 and a Short% of Float of 3.49.