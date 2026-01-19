Ratio Revelations: Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd (JCTC)’s Financial Metrics in the Spotlight

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: JCTC) closed the day trading at $1.81 down -14.62% from the previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has decreased by -$14.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55778.0 shares were traded. JCTC stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0652 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.795.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JCTC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.02 and its Current Ratio is at 3.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 14 ’26 when OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION sold 6,324 shares for $2.31 per share. The transaction valued at 14,597 led to the insider holds 832,210 shares of the business.

OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION sold 1 shares of JCTC for $2 on Jan 15 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 832,209 shares after completing the transaction at $2.31 per share. On Dec 31 ’25, another insider, OREGON COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 2,519 shares for $2.27 each. As a result, the insider received 5,715 and left with 840,021 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JCTC now has a Market Capitalization of 6371404 and an Enterprise Value of 9564813. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.16 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.235 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.504.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JCTC is 0.16, which has changed by -0.60737526 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JCTC has reached a high of $4.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -23.66%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -46.11%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JCTC traded about 17.85K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JCTC traded about 22430 shares per day. A total of 3.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.64M. Insiders hold about 25.08% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.98% stake in the company. Shares short for JCTC as of 1767139200 were 20756 with a Short Ratio of 1.16, compared to 1764288000 on 4591. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20756 and a Short% of Float of 1.39999995.