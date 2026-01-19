Financial Analysis: PAVmed Inc (PAVM)’s Ratios Unveil Key Insights

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

As of close of business last night, PAVmed Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.58, down -24.80% from its previous closing price of $8.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$24.80 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. PAVM stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PAVM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on March 30, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On November 05, 2020, Ascendiant Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On June 28, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.Maxim Group initiated its Buy rating on June 28, 2018, with a $5 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAVM now has a Market Capitalization of 6062055 and an Enterprise Value of 29311048. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 233.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1010.726 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.463.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PAVM is 1.13, which has changed by -0.6625641 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PAVM has reached a high of $26.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -29.84%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -55.94%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PAVM traded 21.42K shares on average per day over the past three months and 41370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.90M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.06% stake in the company. Shares short for PAVM as of 1767139200 were 37695 with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1764288000 on 19502. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 37695 and a Short% of Float of 4.4299997.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 1.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of PAVmed Inc (PAVM) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$4.2, with high estimates of -$4.2 and low estimates of -$4.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$9.6 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$9.6. EPS for the following year is -$17.1, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$17.1 and -$17.1.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $74k. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $48k. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $490k in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $500k and the low estimate is $480k.