Metric Deep Dive: Understanding Guardforce AI Co Ltd (GFAI) Through its Ratios

Kiel Thompson

Business

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

After finishing at $0.6 in the prior trading day, Guardforce AI Co Ltd (NASDAQ: GFAI) closed at $0.59, down -1.58%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.58 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.17 million shares were traded. GFAI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6111 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.5905.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of GFAI by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.22 and its Current Ratio is at 5.26. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GFAI now has a Market Capitalization of 12885648 and an Enterprise Value of -7691930. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.208 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.398.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GFAI is 2.69, which has changed by -0.6873016 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GFAI has reached a high of $2.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -21.80%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -42.64%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 392.74K shares per day over the past 3-months and 272450 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.72M. Insiders hold about 10.96% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GFAI as of 1767139200 were 424207 with a Short Ratio of 1.08, compared to 1764288000 on 281217. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 424207 and a Short% of Float of 2.08.

