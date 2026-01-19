Financial Snapshot: Analyzing Focus Universal Inc (FCUV)’s Key Ratio Metrics

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

The closing price of Focus Universal Inc (NASDAQ: FCUV) was $0.68 for the day, down -2.31% from the previous closing price of $0.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 71788.0 shares were traded. FCUV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7255 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.65.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FCUV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 ’25 when WANG DESHENG bought 11,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 24,540 led to the insider holds 2,273,800 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FCUV now has a Market Capitalization of 5592171 and an Enterprise Value of 4493743. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 28.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.598 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.751.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FCUV is 0.01, which has changed by -0.8837884 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FCUV has reached a high of $9.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -72.32%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -79.20%.

Shares Statistics:

FCUV traded an average of 102.47K shares per day over the past three months and 282090 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.55M. Insiders hold about 44.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.11% stake in the company. Shares short for FCUV as of 1767139200 were 145543 with a Short Ratio of 1.42, compared to 1764288000 on 98816. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 145543 and a Short% of Float of 3.04.