Ratio Examination: LeonaBio Inc (LONA)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

In the latest session, LeonaBio Inc (NASDAQ: LONA) closed at $6.1 down -3.71% from its previous closing price of $6.34. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.71 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77399.0 shares were traded. LONA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.07.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of LeonaBio Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.70 and its Current Ratio is at 9.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Mizuho on September 19, 2024, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.50 from $5 previously.

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 02 ’26 when San Martin Javier sold 1,644 shares for $6.88 per share. The transaction valued at 11,311 led to the insider holds 10,189 shares of the business.

Litton Mark James sold 2,586 shares of LONA for $17,792 on Jan 02 ’26. The President and CEO now owns 40,828 shares after completing the transaction at $6.88 per share. On Jan 02 ’26, another insider, Renninger Robert, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 297 shares for $6.88 each. As a result, the insider received 2,043 and left with 12,857 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LONA now has a Market Capitalization of 24057984 and an Enterprise Value of -256289.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LONA is 2.73, which has changed by 0.13172543 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LONA has reached a high of $8.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.24%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.27%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, LONA has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 92810 over the past ten days. A total of 3.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.05M. Insiders hold about 22.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.11% stake in the company. Shares short for LONA as of 1765756800 were 7025 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1763078400 on 71309. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7025 and a Short% of Float of 0.21.

Earnings Estimates

. The current market rating for LeonaBio Inc (LONA) reflects the collective analysis of 1.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.24 and -$6.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.24. EPS for the following year is -$5.03, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$4.87 and -$5.2.

