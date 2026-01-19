Insider’s View: Deciphering Talphera Inc (TLPH)’s Financial Health Through Ratios

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

The price of Talphera Inc (NASDAQ: TLPH) closed at $1.0 in the last session, up 0.76% from day before closing price of $0.99. In other words, the price has increased by $0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.29 million shares were traded. TLPH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.98.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TLPH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.83 and its Current Ratio is at 6.83. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on January 28, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Credit Suisse Downgraded its Outperform to Neutral on November 11, 2019, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $2.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 02 ’25 when Angotti Vincent J. bought 213,310 shares for $0.59 per share. The transaction valued at 125,000 led to the insider holds 403,769 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TLPH now has a Market Capitalization of 46609620 and an Enterprise Value of 31819618. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1553.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1136.415.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TLPH is 0.46, which has changed by 0.5873016 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TLPH has reached a high of $1.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 27.61%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TLPH traded on average about 387.96K shares per day over the past 3-months and 483050 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.97M. Insiders hold about 52.87% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.15% stake in the company. Shares short for TLPH as of 1767139200 were 1639048 with a Short Ratio of 4.22, compared to 1764288000 on 2170364. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1639048 and a Short% of Float of 3.55.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Talphera Inc (TLPH) is currently being evaluated by 2.0 analysts who are actively contributing to its market rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.09 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.35 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.35. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.23 and -$0.35.