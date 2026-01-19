Investor’s Toolkit: Key Ratios for Assessing Urban One Inc (UONE)’s Performance

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Urban One Inc (NASDAQ: UONE) closed the day trading at $0.87 down -15.52% from the previous closing price of $1.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$15.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. UONE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.87.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UONE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.07. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.59 and its Current Ratio is at 2.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 6.54.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 26 ’25 when JONES TERRY L sold 1,400 shares for $0.85 per share. The transaction valued at 1,191 led to the insider holds 491,741 shares of the business.

JONES TERRY L sold 987 shares of UONE for $832 on Dec 24 ’25. The Director now owns 493,141 shares after completing the transaction at $0.84 per share. On Dec 23 ’25, another insider, JONES TERRY L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 619 shares for $0.92 each. As a result, the insider received 568 and left with 494,128 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UONE now has a Market Capitalization of 39114900 and an Enterprise Value of 483693440. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.229 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.636.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UONE is 0.51, which has changed by -0.41610736 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UONE has reached a high of $1.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.21%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.68%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UONE traded about 32.32K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UONE traded about 60580 shares per day. A total of 6.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.76M. Insiders hold about 89.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.23% stake in the company. Shares short for UONE as of 1767139200 were 43612 with a Short Ratio of 1.35, compared to 1764288000 on 39993. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 43612 and a Short% of Float of 1.09.

