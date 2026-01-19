Financial Metrics Check: Aptera Motors Corp (SEV)’s Ratios for Trailing Twelve Months

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Aptera Motors Corp’s stock clocked out at $4.42, down -2.43% from its previous closing price of $4.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 77373.0 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.7892 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SEV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.15 and its Current Ratio is at 2.15. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 06 ’26 when Johnson Michael Edious sold 11,500 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 52,785 led to the insider holds 5,062,776 shares of the business.

Johnson Michael Edious sold 10,500 shares of SEV for $48,342 on Jan 05 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 5,074,276 shares after completing the transaction at $4.60 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEV now has a Market Capitalization of 123687376.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $22.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -20.63%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -25.83%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SEV traded 335.21K shares on average per day over the past three months and 153420 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.70M. Insiders hold about 72.48% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.01% stake in the company.