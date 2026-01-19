Balance Sheet Breakdown: MapLight Therapeutics Inc (MPLT)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Earnings



After finishing at $18.48 in the prior trading day, MapLight Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: MPLT) closed at $17.0, down -8.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.01 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.28 million shares were traded. MPLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.76.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MPLT by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.22 and its Current Ratio is at 13.22. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on November 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 21, 2025, Morgan Stanley started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $34.

On November 21, 2025, Leerink Partners started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.Leerink Partners initiated its Outperform rating on November 21, 2025, with a $30 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 28 ’25 when Novo Holdings A/S bought 952,941 shares for $17.00 per share. The transaction valued at 16,199,997 led to the insider holds 3,686,622 shares of the business.

Catalyst4, Inc. bought 5,441,176 shares of MPLT for $92,499,992 on Oct 28 ’25. The 10% Owner now owns 19,697,464 shares after completing the transaction at $17.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MPLT now has a Market Capitalization of 771341568 and an Enterprise Value of 10637835264.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MPLT has reached a high of $21.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.24. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.73%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.53%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 357.56K shares per day over the past 3-months and 185550 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.43M. Insiders hold about 54.98% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.02% stake in the company. Shares short for MPLT as of 1767139200 were 1930951 with a Short Ratio of 5.40, compared to 1764288000 on 763833. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1930951 and a Short% of Float of 4.32.

Earnings Estimates

The performance of MapLight Therapeutics Inc (MPLT) in the stock market is under the watchful eye of 4 analysts actively contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.86, with high estimates of -$0.86 and low estimates of -$0.86.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.5 and -$9.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$6.35. EPS for the following year is -$3.69, with 4.0 analysts recommending between -$2.78 and -$4.4.

