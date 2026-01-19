Analytical Lens: Exploring Clene Inc (CLNN)’s Financial Story Through Ratios

For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

The closing price of Clene Inc (NASDAQ: CLNN) was $5.05 for the day, down -1.17% from the previous closing price of $5.11. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.01.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CLNN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.52 and its Current Ratio is at 1.53.

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when Ugwumba Chidozie sold 26,105 shares for $4.89 per share. The transaction valued at 127,653 led to the insider holds 682,482 shares of the business.

Ugwumba Chidozie sold 19,621 shares of CLNN for $100,460 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 662,861 shares after completing the transaction at $5.12 per share. On Jan 15 ’26, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 12,563 shares for $5.10 each. As a result, the insider received 64,071 and left with 650,298 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CLNN now has a Market Capitalization of 59480456 and an Enterprise Value of 65573600. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 283.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 306.419 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.888.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CLNN is 0.82, which has changed by 0.052083373 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $13.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -30.81%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -7.92%.

Shares Statistics:

CLNN traded an average of 178.95K shares per day over the past three months and 146010 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.55M. Insiders hold about 28.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.76% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of 1767139200 were 516750 with a Short Ratio of 2.89, compared to 1764288000 on 391393. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 516750 and a Short% of Float of 7.53.

Earnings Estimates

Clene Inc (CLNN) is presently subject to a detailed evaluation by 3.0 analysts, each offering their unique perspectives on its market standing.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.54, with high estimates of -$0.44 and low estimates of -$0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.99 and -$2.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is -$2.06, with 3.0 analysts recommending between -$0.71 and -$2.94.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.67k. There is a high estimate of $100k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15k. A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $200k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $108k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $158.86k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $342k