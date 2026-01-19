Stock Surge: Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) Closes at $0.29, Marking a -5.24 Increase/Decrease

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

In the latest session, Maison Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: MSS) closed at $0.29 down -5.24% from its previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.29 million shares were traded. MSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3017 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.289.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Maison Solutions Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.44 and its Current Ratio is at 0.77. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.61.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 27 ’25 when Cao Xi bought 50 shares for $1.21 per share. The transaction valued at 60 led to the insider holds 50 shares of the business.

Cao Xi bought 8 shares of MSS for $10 on Mar 14 ’25. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 58 shares after completing the transaction at $1.27 per share. On Mar 17 ’25, another insider, Cao Xi, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 58 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider received 70 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MSS now has a Market Capitalization of 7344351 and an Enterprise Value of 61523724. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.506 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.718.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MSS is 5.35, which has changed by -0.74473685 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MSS has reached a high of $3.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -31.51%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.17%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MSS has traded an average of 645.49K shares per day and 559310 over the past ten days. A total of 22.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.51M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.23% stake in the company. Shares short for MSS as of 1767139200 were 32917 with a Short Ratio of 0.05, compared to 1764288000 on 120406. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32917 and a Short% of Float of 0.61000003.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Maison Solutions Inc (MSS) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 1 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.09 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $33.5M. There is a high estimate of $33.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $33.5M. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $130M and the low estimate is $130M.

