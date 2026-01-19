Market Momentum Report: Yueda Digital Holding (YDKG)’s Negative Close at 1.0

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

The price of Yueda Digital Holding (NASDAQ: YDKG) closed at $1.0 in the last session, down -0.99% from day before closing price of $1.01. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89092.0 shares were traded. YDKG stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0482 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at YDKG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 42.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YDKG now has a Market Capitalization of 5542225 and an Enterprise Value of -2975752. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.227 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.641.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for YDKG is 1.58, which has changed by -0.9787234 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, YDKG has reached a high of $669.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -32.78%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -99.19%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, YDKG traded on average about 1.28M shares per day over the past 3-months and 118310 shares per day over the past 10 days. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.03% stake in the company. Shares short for YDKG as of 1767139200 were 377846 with a Short Ratio of 0.30, compared to 1764288000 on 85820. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 377846 and a Short% of Float of 6.909999999999999.