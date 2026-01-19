Closing Figures Unveiled: Twin Vee PowerCats Co (VEEE) Gain 0.65, Closes at $1.55

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co (NASDAQ: VEEE) closed the day trading at $1.55 up 0.65% from the previous closing price of $1.54. In other words, the price has increased by $0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. VEEE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.55.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of VEEE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.12 and its Current Ratio is at 4.13. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VEEE now has a Market Capitalization of 3467815 and an Enterprise Value of 1419330. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.104 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.176.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VEEE is 1.05, which has changed by -0.6453089 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VEEE has reached a high of $9.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -19.15%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -32.98%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, VEEE traded about 1.02M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, VEEE traded about 147520 shares per day. A total of 2.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.91M. Insiders hold about 14.54% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.26% stake in the company. Shares short for VEEE as of 1767139200 were 97179 with a Short Ratio of 0.09, compared to 1764288000 on 91271. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 97179 and a Short% of Float of 4.9000002.