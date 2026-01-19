Market Watch Highlights: Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR (LRE) Ends on an% Downturn Note at 1.42

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Lead Real Estate Co Ltd ADR’s stock clocked out at $1.42, down -7.19% from its previous closing price of $1.53. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19042.0 shares were traded. LRE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4996 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LRE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.32 and its Current Ratio is at 1.34. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.58 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.03.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRE now has a Market Capitalization of 19371498 and an Enterprise Value of 10363255808. As of this moment, Lead’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.36. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.56. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.537.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LRE is 1.85, which has changed by -0.14970058 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LRE has reached a high of $2.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.76%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.80%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LRE traded 66.03K shares on average per day over the past three months and 60370 shares per day over the past ten days. Shares short for LRE as of 1767139200 were 32662 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 38320. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 32662 and a Short% of Float of 2.42.