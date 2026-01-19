Cheer Holding Inc (CHR)’s Day in Review: Closing at 1.51, Down by -5.63

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

After finishing at $1.6 in the prior trading day, Cheer Holding Inc (NASDAQ: CHR) closed at $1.51, down -5.63%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. CHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6201 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.51.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CHR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 0.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.29 and its Current Ratio is at 8.29. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHR now has a Market Capitalization of 134857952 and an Enterprise Value of -192740608. As of this moment, Cheer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -7.341.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CHR is 1.12, which has changed by -0.98811024 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CHR has reached a high of $141.71, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -26.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -96.39%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.00M shares per day over the past 3-months and 177530 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. Shares short for CHR as of 1767139200 were 139177 with a Short Ratio of 0.14, compared to 1764288000 on 122783. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 139177 and a Short% of Float of 0.16999999999999998.