Investor’s Delight: Alpha Teknova Inc (TKNO) Closes Weak at 3.32, Down -10.27

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

The closing price of Alpha Teknova Inc (NASDAQ: TKNO) was $3.32 for the day, down -10.27% from the previous closing price of $3.7. In other words, the price has decreased by -$10.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.28 million shares were traded. TKNO stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2725.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TKNO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.27 and its Current Ratio is at 5.27. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.37.

On February 10, 2025, Craig Hallum started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 ’25 when DEMSKI MARTHA J sold 8,000 shares for $5.06 per share. The transaction valued at 40,512 led to the insider holds 12,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TKNO now has a Market Capitalization of 177716864 and an Enterprise Value of 184579856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.45. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.638 whereas that against EBITDA is -15.927.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for TKNO is 0.42, which has changed by -0.592638 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, TKNO has reached a high of $10.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -24.53%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -34.61%.

Shares Statistics:

TKNO traded an average of 176.99K shares per day over the past three months and 206840 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 53.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.76M. Insiders hold about 79.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 13.76% stake in the company. Shares short for TKNO as of 1767139200 were 1658879 with a Short Ratio of 9.37, compared to 1764288000 on 2067181. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1658879 and a Short% of Float of 14.180000000000001.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5.0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.09, with high estimates of -$0.08 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.32 and -$0.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.33. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 5.0 analysts recommending between -$0.29 and -$0.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in. The current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $10M to a low estimate of $9.13M. As of. The current estimate, Alpha Teknova Inc’s year-ago sales were $9.27MFor the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.68M. There is a high estimate of $11.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TKNO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $39.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.74MBased on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $44.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $44.8M and the low estimate is $43.54M.