Market Insight: Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (RNAC)’s Notable Gain%, Closing at $7.42

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

In the latest session, Cartesian Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: RNAC) closed at $7.42 up 0.82% from its previous closing price of $7.36. In other words, the price has increased by $0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. RNAC stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.19.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cartesian Therapeutics Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.33 and its Current Ratio is at 10.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on July 09, 2025, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On December 19, 2024, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 13 ’26 when CHRISTOPHER M JEWELL bought 9,000 shares for $7.66 per share.

CHRISTOPHER M JEWELL bought 1,510 shares of RNAC for $12,105 on Jan 09 ’26. On Jan 06 ’26, another insider, Brunn Carsten, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 23,766 shares for $6.82 each. As a result, the insider received 162,077 and left with 323,530 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RNAC now has a Market Capitalization of 192946752 and an Enterprise Value of 62165756. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 56.981 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.767.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for RNAC is 0.45, which has changed by -0.6261965 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, RNAC has reached a high of $20.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.54%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RNAC has traded an average of 183.33K shares per day and 150760 over the past ten days. A total of 26.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.90M. Insiders hold about 65.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.49% stake in the company. Shares short for RNAC as of 1767139200 were 2337271 with a Short Ratio of 12.75, compared to 1764288000 on 2080754. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2337271 and a Short% of Float of 22.58.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.85, with high estimates of -$0.81 and low estimates of -$0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.93 and -$1.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.93. EPS for the following year is -$2.58, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$2.58 and -$2.58.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RNAC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.85M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.91M