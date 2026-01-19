Market Recap Check: Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX)’s Negative Finish at 3.19, Up/Down -0.93

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

The price of Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX) closed at $3.19 in the last session, down -0.93% from day before closing price of $3.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. ANIX stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.265 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.166.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ANIX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.08 and its Current Ratio is at 8.08. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 21, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On December 23, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $8.

On April 12, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 12, 2021, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 31 ’25 when Titterton Lewis H jr bought 10,000 shares for $3.08 per share. The transaction valued at 30,800 led to the insider holds 953,334 shares of the business.

KUMAR AMIT bought 5,000 shares of ANIX for $15,800 on Jul 30 ’25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 579,925 shares after completing the transaction at $3.16 per share. On Jul 18 ’25, another insider, Baskies Arnold M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $3.39 each. As a result, the insider paid 16,950 and bolstered with 125,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANIX now has a Market Capitalization of 106471640 and an Enterprise Value of 90290640.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ANIX is 0.54, which has changed by 0.13523138 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ANIX has reached a high of $5.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.27%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -5.45%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ANIX traded on average about 299.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 271370 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 31.56M. Insiders hold about 5.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.24% stake in the company. Shares short for ANIX as of 1767139200 were 1002532 with a Short Ratio of 3.34, compared to 1764288000 on 565273. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1002532 and a Short% of Float of 3.11.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1.0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.38 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.38. EPS for the following year is -$0.36, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.36.