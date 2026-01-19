Trading Day Triumph: Aclarion Inc (ACON) Ends at $3.79, a -5.25 Surge/Plunge

In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

Aclarion Inc (NASDAQ: ACON) closed the day trading at $3.79 down -5.25% from the previous closing price of $4.0. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.32 million shares were traded. ACON stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.68.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ACON, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.93 and its Current Ratio is at 16.93. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Ness Brent bought 10 shares for $6.20 per share. The transaction valued at 62 led to the insider holds 11 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACON now has a Market Capitalization of 3996066 and an Enterprise Value of -8835843. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 57.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -130.934 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.329.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ACON is 1.45, which has changed by -0.9902554 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ACON has reached a high of $692.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -36.49%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -47.31%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ACON traded about 806.42K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ACON traded about 4796790 shares per day. A total of 1.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.05M. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.12% stake in the company. Shares short for ACON as of 1767139200 were 31021 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 17416. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 31021 and a Short% of Float of 3.63.