Marker Therapeutics Inc (MRKR)’s Market Momentum: Closing Strong at 1.81, Up 2.84

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Marker Therapeutics Inc’s stock clocked out at $1.81, up 2.84% from its previous closing price of $1.76. In other words, the price has increased by $2.84 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.23 million shares were traded. MRKR stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.77.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MRKR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on March 05, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

On March 25, 2021, Piper Sandler started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.

On March 19, 2021, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $6.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on March 19, 2021, with a $6 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRKR now has a Market Capitalization of 23419426 and an Enterprise Value of 12588382. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.681.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MRKR is 1.45, which has changed by -0.11707318 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MRKR has reached a high of $4.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.81. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 33.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.62%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MRKR traded 321.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 696660 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 16.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.53M. Insiders hold about 18.83% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.85% stake in the company. Shares short for MRKR as of 1767139200 were 326551 with a Short Ratio of 1.01, compared to 1764288000 on 233661. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 326551 and a Short% of Float of 4.75.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2.0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.22 and low estimates of -$0.22. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.92 and -$0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.94. EPS for the following year is -$0.79, with 2.0 analysts recommending between -$0.61 and -$0.97.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $600k. There is a high estimate of $600k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $600k. A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRKR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.89M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.59M