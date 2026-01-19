Ratio Review: Analyzing Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (LGHL)’s Price-to-Cash and Price-to-Free Cash Flow

Investors on the quest for market-beating returns often employ the strategy of stock picking. Making informed choices in stocks can greatly amplify your wealth.

After finishing at $2.04 in the prior trading day, Lion Group Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: LGHL) closed at $2.03, down -0.49%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.1 million shares were traded. LGHL stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.94.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of LGHL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.88 and its Current Ratio is at 0.88. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.40.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LGHL now has a Market Capitalization of 1029354 and an Enterprise Value of 14149923840. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -903.12.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LGHL is 2.77, which has changed by -0.9801078 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LGHL has reached a high of $119.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -61.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -91.66%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 264.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 68560 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.16M. Insiders hold about 24.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.09% stake in the company. Shares short for LGHL as of 1767139200 were 1818 with a Short Ratio of 0.01, compared to 1764288000 on 6579. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1818 and a Short% of Float of 0.36000002.