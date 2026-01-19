Financial Metrics Exploration: Understanding OKYO Pharma Limited (OKYO) Through Ratios

Beyond market averages, investors seeking exceptional growth focus on the art of stock selection. The right picks can significantly contribute to the expansion of your wealth.

The closing price of OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ: OKYO) was $2.21 for the day, down -7.53% from the previous closing price of $2.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$7.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.18 million shares were traded. OKYO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2.

Ratios:

Our analysis of OKYO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 08, 2025, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OKYO now has a Market Capitalization of 83119592 and an Enterprise Value of 81558688.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for OKYO is -0.06, which has changed by 1.125 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, OKYO has reached a high of $3.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.07%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.09%.

Shares Statistics:

OKYO traded an average of 161.80K shares per day over the past three months and 287640 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.47M. Insiders hold about 40.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.84% stake in the company. Shares short for OKYO as of 1767139200 were 50958 with a Short Ratio of 0.31, compared to 1764288000 on 19869. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 50958 and a Short% of Float of 0.19.