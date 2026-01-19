Financial Fitness Check: Examining Kingstone Cos. Inc (KINS)’s Key Ratios

Those aspiring to outpace the market meticulously engage in the process of selecting individual stocks. Strategic choices can be instrumental in accelerating your wealth.

In the latest session, Kingstone Cos. Inc (NASDAQ: KINS) closed at $15.64 down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $15.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.70 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.2 million shares were traded. KINS stock price reached its highest trading level at $15.8933 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.4452.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Kingstone Cos. Inc’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.05 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Janney on July 16, 2024, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.50.

Compass Point reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 14, 2014, while the target price for the stock was revised from $8.50 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 24 ’25 when Carla D’Andre bought 5,000 shares for $15.50 per share.

Carla D’Andre bought 5,000 shares of KINS for $75,000 on Sep 26 ’25. On Sep 03 ’25, another insider, D’Andre Carla, who serves as the former director of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $16.00 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KINS now has a Market Capitalization of 221265776 and an Enterprise Value of 199400576. As of this moment, Kingstone’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.004 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.901.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for KINS is 0.43, which has changed by -0.021888673 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, KINS has reached a high of $22.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -0.70%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.71%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KINS has traded an average of 138.15K shares per day and 154450 over the past ten days. A total of 14.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.85M. Insiders hold about 23.29% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.65% stake in the company. Shares short for KINS as of 1767139200 were 533840 with a Short Ratio of 3.86, compared to 1764288000 on 635642. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 533840 and a Short% of Float of 3.9699999999999998.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for KINS is 0.10, from 0.05 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.0031426775. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24.

Earnings Estimates

Kingstone Cos. Inc (KINS) is currently under the scrutiny of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to the ongoing evaluation of its stock.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $2.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.2. EPS for the following year is $2.4, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $2.4 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $51.1M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $51.1M to a low estimate of $51.1M. As of. The current estimate, Kingstone Cos. Inc’s year-ago sales were $35.97MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.8M. There is a high estimate of $52.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $52.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KINS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $188.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $188.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $188.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $128.5MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $223.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $223.8M and the low estimate is $223.8M.