Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down CVD Equipment Corp (CVV)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Nora Barnes

Companies

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of CVD Equipment Corp (NASDAQ: CVV) closed at $4.24 in the last session, up 3.41% from day before closing price of $4.1. In other words, the price has increased by $3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. CVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.24 and its Current Ratio is at 4.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 11, 2013, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVV now has a Market Capitalization of 29414316 and an Enterprise Value of 21259314. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.753 whereas that against EBITDA is 206.401.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVV is 0.98, which has changed by 0.13066661 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVV has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVV traded on average about 34.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 86250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31M. Insiders hold about 23.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CVV as of 1767139200 were 9703 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1764288000 on 14172. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9703 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.