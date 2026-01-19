Ratios Uncovered: Breaking Down CVD Equipment Corp (CVV)’s Trailing Twelve Months Metrics

Investors aiming for above-average returns often turn to the practice of stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks can be a catalyst for substantial wealth growth.

The price of CVD Equipment Corp (NASDAQ: CVV) closed at $4.24 in the last session, up 3.41% from day before closing price of $4.1. In other words, the price has increased by $3.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. CVV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CVV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.24 and its Current Ratio is at 4.76. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on September 11, 2013, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $16.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVV now has a Market Capitalization of 29414316 and an Enterprise Value of 21259314. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.753 whereas that against EBITDA is 206.401.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CVV is 0.98, which has changed by 0.13066661 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CVV has reached a high of $4.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.56%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CVV traded on average about 34.69K shares per day over the past 3-months and 86250 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 6.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.31M. Insiders hold about 23.53% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.50% stake in the company. Shares short for CVV as of 1767139200 were 9703 with a Short Ratio of 0.28, compared to 1764288000 on 14172. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9703 and a Short% of Float of 0.18000001.