Financial Health Report: Euda Health Holdings Limited (EUDA)’s Ratios Tell a Tale

In the pursuit of market outperformance, investors navigate the landscape of stock selection. The right picks can play a pivotal role in enhancing your wealth.

Euda Health Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EUDA) closed the day trading at $1.85 up 1.09% from the previous closing price of $1.83. In other words, the price has increased by $1.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 89853.0 shares were traded. EUDA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.07 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.76.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EUDA now has a Market Capitalization of 69943864 and an Enterprise Value of 70830432. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.726 whereas that against EBITDA is -35.548.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EUDA is -0.14, which has changed by -0.50797874 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EUDA has reached a high of $4.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -28.57%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -35.81%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EUDA traded about 482.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EUDA traded about 1503570 shares per day. A total of 24.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.05M. Insiders hold about 49.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.02% stake in the company. Shares short for EUDA as of 1767139200 were 203626 with a Short Ratio of 0.42, compared to 1764288000 on 43604. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 203626 and a Short% of Float of 1.0699999999999998.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.02 and $0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.02. EPS for the following year is $0.17, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.17 and $0.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EUDA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.01MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $43.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.05M and the low estimate is $43.05M.

