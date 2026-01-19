Quarterly Metrics: Quick and Current Ratios for Destination XL Group Inc (DXLG)

Beyond market trends, investors looking for superior returns explore the world of stock picking. The right selections can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Destination XL Group Inc’s stock clocked out at $0.86, down -3.50% from its previous closing price of $0.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72270.0 shares were traded. DXLG stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8426.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of DXLG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 1.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.30.

On September 14, 2021, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DXLG now has a Market Capitalization of 46769496 and an Enterprise Value of 233036496. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.527 whereas that against EBITDA is 38.995.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DXLG is 1.41, which has changed by -0.69503546 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DXLG has reached a high of $3.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -11.60%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -24.23%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that DXLG traded 202.58K shares on average per day over the past three months and 114370 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.59M. Insiders hold about 11.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.29% stake in the company. Shares short for DXLG as of 1767139200 were 981484 with a Short Ratio of 4.85, compared to 1764288000 on 948555. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 981484 and a Short% of Float of 2.92.