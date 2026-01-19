Balance Sheet Dive: Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV)’s Debt-to-Equity and Long-Term Debt/Eq Ratios

Those determined to outshine the market strategically focus on the selection of individual stocks. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $0.82 in the prior trading day, Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) closed at $0.83, up 1.50%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.50 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.25 million shares were traded. ADV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.815.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ADV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Canaccord Genuity on December 06, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

On March 30, 2022, Deutsche Bank started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $7.Deutsche Bank initiated its Hold rating on March 30, 2022, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 12 ’25 when Young Andrea bought 52,632 shares for $1.88 per share.

KILTS JAMES M bought 9,700 shares of ADV for $12,485 on Jun 06 ’25. The Director now owns 1,373,480 shares after completing the transaction at $1.29 per share. On Jun 05 ’25, another insider, KILTS JAMES M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,755 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider paid 19,494 and bolstered with 1,363,780 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADV now has a Market Capitalization of 271164576 and an Enterprise Value of 1746135552. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.38. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.498 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.991.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ADV is 2.14, which has changed by -0.68160915 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ADV has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -12.77%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -38.46%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 729.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 524360 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 325.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 92.46M. Insiders hold about 71.66% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.87% stake in the company. Shares short for ADV as of 1767139200 were 9431918 with a Short Ratio of 12.93, compared to 1764288000 on 7316333. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9431918 and a Short% of Float of 7.4399999999999995.

Earnings Estimates

Investors are keenly observing as 2.0 analysts analyze and rate. The current performance of Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) in the stock market.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of -$0.0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.3 and $0.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.3, with 2.0 analysts recommending between $0.38 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $892.45M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $899.69M to a low estimate of $885.2M. As of. The current estimate, Advantage Solutions Inc’s year-ago sales were $892.28MFor the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $836M. There is a high estimate of $849.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $822.4M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.5B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.5B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57BBased on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.54B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.61B and the low estimate is $3.49B.