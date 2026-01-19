Ratios Revealed: Decoding Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX)’s Financial Health

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) was $0.62 for the day, down -5.89% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.4 million shares were traded. MGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.625.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when JOHNSTON EUGENE M sold 3,333 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,884 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

JOHNSTON EUGENE M sold 5,000 shares of MGRX for $5,975 on Dec 09 ’25. The CFO now owns 123,333 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, JOHNSTON EUGENE M, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 11,280 and left with 128,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 10180498 and an Enterprise Value of 8320851. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.821 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.505.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGRX is 2.69, which has changed by -0.7718978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGRX has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.86%.

Shares Statistics:

MGRX traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 461980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.83M. Insiders hold about 21.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MGRX as of 1767139200 were 700924 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 538487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 700924 and a Short% of Float of 5.17.