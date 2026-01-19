Ratios Revealed: Decoding Mangoceuticals Inc (MGRX)’s Financial Health

Kiel Thompson

Companies

Investors seeking to outperform the market often focus on hand-picking stocks. Selecting the right ones has proven to be a key factor in boosting wealth.

The closing price of Mangoceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MGRX) was $0.62 for the day, down -5.89% from the previous closing price of $0.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$5.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.4 million shares were traded. MGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.625.

Ratios:

Our analysis of MGRX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.74 and its Current Ratio is at 0.74. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 ’25 when JOHNSTON EUGENE M sold 3,333 shares for $1.17 per share. The transaction valued at 3,884 led to the insider holds 120,000 shares of the business.

JOHNSTON EUGENE M sold 5,000 shares of MGRX for $5,975 on Dec 09 ’25. The CFO now owns 123,333 shares after completing the transaction at $1.20 per share. On Dec 05 ’25, another insider, JOHNSTON EUGENE M, who serves as the CFO of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 11,280 and left with 128,333 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 10180498 and an Enterprise Value of 8320851. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 21.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 17.821 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.505.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MGRX is 2.69, which has changed by -0.7718978 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MGRX has reached a high of $6.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -43.47%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -63.86%.

Shares Statistics:

MGRX traded an average of 1.74M shares per day over the past three months and 461980 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.83M. Insiders hold about 21.26% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for MGRX as of 1767139200 were 700924 with a Short Ratio of 0.40, compared to 1764288000 on 538487. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 700924 and a Short% of Float of 5.17.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.