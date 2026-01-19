For those aiming to surpass market returns, the art of stock picking is crucial. Making wise choices in stocks can greatly enhance your overall wealth.

In the latest session, Fitell Corp (NASDAQ: FTEL) closed at $3.22 down -1.53% from its previous closing price of $3.27. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.53 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.11 million shares were traded. FTEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fitell Corp’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.03 and its Current Ratio is at 4.44. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FTEL now has a Market Capitalization of 3890887 and an Enterprise Value of -2362156. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.75 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.06. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -0.454 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.333.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for FTEL is 7.24, which has changed by -0.99746406 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, FTEL has reached a high of $1427.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -47.36%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -93.46%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FTEL has traded an average of 695.52K shares per day and 189858 over the past ten days. A total of 0.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 0.49M. Insiders hold about 22.57% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FTEL as of 1767139200 were 25310 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 1990. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 25310 and a Short% of Float of 8.540000000000001.