Analyzing Ratios: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (GREE)’s Financial Story Unveiled

Ulysses Smith

Technology

The pursuit of outperformance leads many investors to carefully choose individual stocks. Picking the right ones can be a game-changer for growing your wealth.

The price of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GREE) closed at $1.53 in the last session, down -2.55% from day before closing price of $1.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.15 million shares were traded. GREE stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.53.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GREE’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.89 and its Current Ratio is at 0.89.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 25, 2022, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On September 29, 2021, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $78.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 13 ’25 when Mulvihill Christian sold 609 shares for $2.07 per share. The transaction valued at 1,261 led to the insider holds 97,409 shares of the business.

Mulvihill Christian sold 627 shares of GREE for $915 on Sep 16 ’25. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 98,018 shares after completing the transaction at $1.46 per share. On Aug 13 ’25, another insider, Mulvihill Christian, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 615 shares for $1.36 each. As a result, the insider received 836 and left with 98,645 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GREE now has a Market Capitalization of 24172464 and an Enterprise Value of 62440464. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.005 whereas that against EBITDA is 50.6.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GREE is 4.43, which has changed by -0.19047618 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GREE has reached a high of $2.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -3.46%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.17%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GREE traded on average about 1.07M shares per day over the past 3-months and 179330 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 12.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.73M. Insiders hold about 32.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.94% stake in the company. Shares short for GREE as of 1767139200 were 636501 with a Short Ratio of 0.59, compared to 1764288000 on 816850. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 636501 and a Short% of Float of 5.96.

