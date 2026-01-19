Closing Bell Recap: Digital Brands Group Inc (DBGI) Ends at $13.61, Reflecting a -11.45% Downturn

In the quest to outshine the broader market, stock pickers diligently seek out stocks with the potential for superior performance. Making the right choices can significantly elevate your wealth.

Digital Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DBGI) closed the day trading at $13.61 down -11.45% from the previous closing price of $15.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$11.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.25 million shares were traded. DBGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.0368 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.5.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DBGI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.63 and its Current Ratio is at 0.81. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DBGI now has a Market Capitalization of 111443248 and an Enterprise Value of 85803800. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 14.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.835 whereas that against EBITDA is -8.8.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DBGI is 0.32, which has changed by 9.469231 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DBGI has reached a high of $18.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.74%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.05%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DBGI traded about 133.67K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DBGI traded about 289030 shares per day. Insiders hold about 0.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.02% stake in the company. Shares short for DBGI as of 1767139200 were 179468 with a Short Ratio of 1.34, compared to 1764288000 on 100637. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 179468 and a Short% of Float of 2.19.