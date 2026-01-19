Market Insights: Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARMP)’s Notable Gain of 0.31%, Closing at $6.4

Beyond market averages, investors looking for exceptional returns turn to stock picking. Skillful choices in individual stocks have the power to substantially increase your wealth.

As of close of business last night, Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc’s stock clocked out at $6.4, up 0.31% from its previous closing price of $6.38. In other words, the price has increased by $0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 55979.0 shares were traded. ARMP stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.16.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ARMP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.12 and its Current Ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Ladenburg Thalmann on June 19, 2019, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ARMP now has a Market Capitalization of 233004192 and an Enterprise Value of 395436992. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 46.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 78.242 whereas that against EBITDA is -12.413.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ARMP is 1.43, which has changed by 1.8571429 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ARMP has reached a high of $16.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 86.29%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ARMP traded 294.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 78360 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 36.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.04M. Insiders hold about 69.67% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ARMP as of 1767139200 were 144352 with a Short Ratio of 0.49, compared to 1764288000 on 131252. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 144352 and a Short% of Float of 1.34000005.

Earnings Estimates

. The current rating of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (ARMP) is the result of assessments by 2.0 analysts actively engaged in evaluating its market dynamics. Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.54 and -$1.73 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.63. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$1.09 and -$1.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARMP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.17M