Post-Trade Analysis: Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Climbs 1.12%, Closing at $2.72

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) closed at $2.72, up 1.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64345.0 shares were traded. CYCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.619.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCU now has a Market Capitalization of 9829071 and an Enterprise Value of 9254267. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYCU is 0.81, which has changed by -0.97244817 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCU has reached a high of $2008.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 123670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.17M. Insiders hold about 12.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCU as of 1767139200 were 366781 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 169067. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 366781 and a Short% of Float of 11.26.