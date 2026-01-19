Post-Trade Analysis: Cycurion Inc (CYCU) Climbs 1.12%, Closing at $2.72

Kiel Thompson

Earnings

Seeking to outpace the market, investors engage in the art of selecting individual stocks. The right picks can play a pivotal role in boosting your wealth.

After finishing at $2.69 in the prior trading day, Cycurion Inc (NASDAQ: CYCU) closed at $2.72, up 1.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 64345.0 shares were traded. CYCU stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.619.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CYCU by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.42 and its Current Ratio is at 0.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CYCU now has a Market Capitalization of 9829071 and an Enterprise Value of 9254267. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.39. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.591 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.588.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CYCU is 0.81, which has changed by -0.97244817 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CYCU has reached a high of $2008.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.30%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -68.31%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 123670 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.17M. Insiders hold about 12.21% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CYCU as of 1767139200 were 366781 with a Short Ratio of 0.24, compared to 1764288000 on 169067. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 366781 and a Short% of Float of 11.26.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.