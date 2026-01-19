Daily Market Movement: Urban-gro Inc (UGRO) Sees a -0.65% Decrease, Closing at $0.23

Those aiming for above-average market returns often engage in the meticulous process of stock picking. Choosing the right stocks can make a substantial difference in your wealth.

The closing price of Urban-gro Inc (NASDAQ: UGRO) was $0.23 for the day, down -0.65% from the previous closing price of $0.23. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. UGRO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2457 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on March 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UGRO now has a Market Capitalization of 2954708 and an Enterprise Value of 11606905. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.508.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for UGRO is 1.78, which has changed by -0.7676768 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, UGRO has reached a high of $1.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -16.91%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -39.68%.

Shares Statistics:

UGRO traded an average of 5.44M shares per day over the past three months and 454270 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.84M. Insiders hold about 20.02% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.57% stake in the company. Shares short for UGRO as of 1767139200 were 455632 with a Short Ratio of 0.08, compared to 1764288000 on 575072. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 455632 and a Short% of Float of 5.6500003.

Earnings Estimates

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.83 and -$0.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.83. EPS for the following year is -$0.26, with 1.0 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UGRO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $56.58M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $56.58M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $56.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.54MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.31M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $79.31M and the low estimate is $79.31M.

