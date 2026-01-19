In the Green: Mint Inc Ltd (MIMI) Closes at $0.3, Up/Down -0.13% from Previous Day

Investors with the goal of beating the broader market often turn to stock selection. Strategic choices in individual stocks can have a profound impact on your wealth.

In the latest session, Mint Inc Ltd (NASDAQ: MIMI) closed at $0.3 down -0.13% from its previous closing price of $0.3. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.13 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.19 million shares were traded. MIMI stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3167 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3013.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mint Inc Ltd’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.59 and its Current Ratio is at 9.59. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MIMI now has a Market Capitalization of 7536266 and an Enterprise Value of 4185856. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.281 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.58.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for MIMI is 4.91, which has changed by -0.93370044 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, MIMI has reached a high of $13.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -34.26%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -94.06%.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MIMI has traded an average of 3.30M shares per day and 685940 over the past ten days. A total of 16.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.20M. Insiders hold about 47.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.66% stake in the company. Shares short for MIMI as of 1767139200 were 138458 with a Short Ratio of 0.04, compared to 1764288000 on 235587. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 138458 and a Short% of Float of 0.83.

