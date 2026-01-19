Trading Day Review: Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) Loses Momentum%, Closing at $85.01

The pursuit of market outperformance leads investors to the practice of hand-picking stocks. Skillful choices can be a catalyst for significant wealth enhancement.

The price of Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE: AGO) closed at $85.01 in the last session, down -0.64% from day before closing price of $85.56. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.28 million shares were traded. AGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.48 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.7.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, Keefe Bruyette on July 09, 2024, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $92 from $87 previously.

On April 01, 2024, Keefe Bruyette Downgraded its rating to Mkt Perform which previously was Outperform and also upped its target price recommendation from $75 to $92.

On November 28, 2022, Compass Point started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $84.Compass Point initiated its Buy rating on November 28, 2022, with a $84 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 12 ’26 when ASSURED GUARANTY LTD sold 3,782 shares for $14.72 per share. The transaction valued at 55,660 led to the insider holds 5,276,372 shares of the business.

ASSURED GUARANTY LTD sold 1,650 shares of AGO for $23,889 on Jan 14 ’26. The 10% Owner now owns 5,274,557 shares after completing the transaction at $14.48 per share. On Jan 13 ’26, another insider, ASSURED GUARANTY LTD, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 165 shares for $14.50 each. As a result, the insider received 2,392 and left with 5,276,207 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGO now has a Market Capitalization of 4045899776 and an Enterprise Value of 4073863680. As of this moment, Assured’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 10.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.30 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.472.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AGO is 0.93, which has changed by -0.078282535 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AGO has reached a high of $96.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $74.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -4.28%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.01%.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGO traded on average about 321.84K shares per day over the past 3-months and 314270 shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 46.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.19M. Insiders hold about 6.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.92% stake in the company. Shares short for AGO as of 1767139200 were 948692 with a Short Ratio of 2.95, compared to 1764288000 on 1291020. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 948692 and a Short% of Float of 3.83.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for AGO is 1.36, which was 1.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.015544648. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63.

Earnings Estimates

The market rating of Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) is currently shaped by the ongoing analysis conducted by 4.0 analysts closely monitoring its performance.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.7, with high estimates of $1.81 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.58 and $8.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.46. EPS for the following year is $7.29, with 4.0 analysts recommending between $7.71 and $6.85.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts,. The current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $205.83M. It ranges from a high estimate of $219.08M to a low estimate of $193.8M. As of. The current estimate, Assured Guaranty Ltd’s year-ago sales were $156MFor the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $211.76M. There is a high estimate of $241.07M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191.3M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $837.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $911.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $872MBased on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $839.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $901.88M and the low estimate is $760.8M.