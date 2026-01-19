Market Momentum: Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) Registers a -0.39% Decrease, Closing at $0.86

Beyond market trends, investors keen on maximizing returns delve into the world of stock picking. The right selections can be instrumental in catapulting your wealth.

Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (NASDAQ: JUNS) closed the day trading at $0.86 down -0.39% from the previous closing price of $0.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57510.0 shares were traded. JUNS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8785 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8201.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JUNS, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.65 and its Current Ratio is at 0.65. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.17 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 ’25 when Silva Alison D. bought 750 shares for $1.03 per share. The transaction valued at 772 led to the insider holds 112,777 shares of the business.

ROSEN CHRISTER bought 3,600 shares of JUNS for $3,667 on Jul 01 ’25. The CEO and Chairman now owns 11,078,892 shares after completing the transaction at $1.02 per share. On Jun 30 ’25, another insider, Silva Alison D., who serves as the Pres + Chief Business Officer of the company, bought 950 shares for $1.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 978 and bolstered with 112,027 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JUNS now has a Market Capitalization of 29561912 and an Enterprise Value of 29018508.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for JUNS is 2.87, which has changed by -0.8415129 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, JUNS has reached a high of $5.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -25.17%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -28.32%.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JUNS traded about 98.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JUNS traded about 82440 shares per day. A total of 34.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.68M. Insiders hold about 57.36% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.95% stake in the company. Shares short for JUNS as of 1767139200 were 45290 with a Short Ratio of 0.46, compared to 1764288000 on 42014. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 45290 and a Short% of Float of 0.22.

Earnings Estimates

The stock of Jupiter Neurosciences Inc (JUNS) is currently drawing attention from 1.0 analysts actively involved in the ongoing evaluation and rating process.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.26 and -$0.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.06 and $0.06.

Revenue Estimates

For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $175k. There is a high estimate of $175k for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $175k. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.41M and the low estimate is $11.41M.