In the journey to outperform the market, investors delve into the art of stock selection. Choosing the right stocks can be a powerful driver for wealth accumulation.

As of close of business last night, Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc’s stock clocked out at $3.32, down -2.64% from its previous closing price of $3.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$2.64 from its previous closing price. On the day, 0.14 million shares were traded. LIXT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.32.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LIXT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.42 and its Current Ratio is at 10.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LIXT now has a Market Capitalization of 28894216 and an Enterprise Value of 18603428.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for LIXT is 0.94, which has changed by 0.39495802 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, LIXT has reached a high of $6.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -18.16%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.69%.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LIXT traded 87.66K shares on average per day over the past three months and 89450 shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 8.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.81M. Insiders hold about 2.35% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.48% stake in the company. Shares short for LIXT as of 1767139200 were 126115 with a Short Ratio of 1.44, compared to 1764288000 on 148157. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 126115 and a Short% of Float of 1.45000005.