Closing Figures: Audiocodes (AUDC)’s Negative Finish at 8.36, Down -3.35

Nora Barnes

Business

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $8.65 in the prior trading day, Audiocodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) closed at $8.36, down -3.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70160.0 shares were traded. AUDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9.50 from $22 previously.

On May 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Aldema Lior bought 16,873 shares for $8.67 per share.

Baruch Niran bought 11,250 shares of AUDC for $97,537 on Nov 26 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Baruch Niran, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,625 shares for $9.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUDC now has a Market Capitalization of 239741616 and an Enterprise Value of 198924832. As of this moment, Audiocodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUDC is 1.08, which has changed by -0.24480575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUDC has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 103.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 78430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.55M. Insiders hold about 32.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.58% stake in the company. Shares short for AUDC as of 1767139200 were 349275 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1764288000 on 354780. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 349275 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AUDC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04393064. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 72.03% for AUDC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Audiocodes (AUDC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $62M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62M to a low estimate of $62M. As of. The current estimate, Audiocodes’s year-ago sales were $61.55MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.6M. There is a high estimate of $61.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.18MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.8M and the low estimate is $252.8M.

DwinneX
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.