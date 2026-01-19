Closing Figures: Audiocodes (AUDC)’s Negative Finish at 8.36, Down -3.35

For those desiring to outshine the market, the strategic selection of individual stocks is paramount. Well-chosen stocks have the potential to substantially boost your wealth.

After finishing at $8.65 in the prior trading day, Audiocodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) closed at $8.36, down -3.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70160.0 shares were traded. AUDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.33.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of AUDC by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.11 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.93. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.82 and its Current Ratio is at 2.09. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Underperform and sets its target price to $9.50 from $22 previously.

On May 02, 2022, BofA Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 31, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 26 ’25 when Aldema Lior bought 16,873 shares for $8.67 per share.

Baruch Niran bought 11,250 shares of AUDC for $97,537 on Nov 26 ’25. On Oct 28 ’25, another insider, Baruch Niran, who serves as the Officer of the company, bought 5,625 shares for $9.05 each.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AUDC now has a Market Capitalization of 239741616 and an Enterprise Value of 198924832. As of this moment, Audiocodes’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.94 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.37. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.813 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.695.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for AUDC is 1.08, which has changed by -0.24480575 over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 0.14725316 over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, AUDC has reached a high of $12.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is -6.55%, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be -10.40%.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 103.39K shares per day over the past 3-months and 78430 shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.55M. Insiders hold about 32.46% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 34.58% stake in the company. Shares short for AUDC as of 1767139200 were 349275 with a Short Ratio of 3.38, compared to 1764288000 on 354780. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 349275 and a Short% of Float of 1.47.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, AUDC’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.38, compared to 0.38 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.04393064. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.62. The current Payout Ratio is 72.03% for AUDC, which recently paid a dividend on 2025-08-14 with an ex-dividend date of 2025-08-14. Stock splits for the company last occurred on 2000-10-10 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The dynamic stock of Audiocodes (AUDC) is currently being evaluated by a team of 1.0 analysts, each contributing to its current rating.The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.62. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 1.0 analysts recommending between $0.67 and $0.67.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $62M in revenue. The current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $62M to a low estimate of $62M. As of. The current estimate, Audiocodes’s year-ago sales were $61.55MFor the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $61.6M. There is a high estimate of $61.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.6M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AUDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $245M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $245M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $245M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $242.18MBased on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $252.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $252.8M and the low estimate is $252.8M.